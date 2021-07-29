Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.24% of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 32,513 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 80,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,032,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF alerts:

MORT opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.52. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.