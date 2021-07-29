Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases Shares of 687 White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 169,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,744,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 137,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,633,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 55,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,170,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 486.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 52,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,045,000 after acquiring an additional 43,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,130.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,147.88. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $752.10 and a 12 month high of $1,267.52.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 53.75% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

