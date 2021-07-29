Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 10,733 Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 20.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,733 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ADTRAN were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ADTRAN by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 384,201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 69,804 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 123.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,158,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ADTRAN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.75 and a beta of 1.39. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.50.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.20 million. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is 225.00%.

ADTRAN Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

