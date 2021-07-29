Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 20,374 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 69.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,374 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 164,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 207.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 54,453 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $62.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.43. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.69 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $978.32 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Worthington Industries’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

In related news, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $579,222.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,514 shares in the company, valued at $11,497,468.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 24,167 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $1,697,490.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 194,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,685,631.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,459 shares of company stock valued at $6,333,182. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit which operates eight manufacturing facilities and three consolidated joint ventures.

