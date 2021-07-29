Thunder Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $28.07 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $64.70 million and $28.07 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 14.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00009895 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.15 or 0.00217455 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000924 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

