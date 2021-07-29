Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given “Hold” Rating at MKM Partners

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at MKM Partners in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TLRY. CIBC downgraded shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.16.

Shares of Tilray stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,956,867. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tilray has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.65.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 136.31% and a negative net margin of 336.84%. The business had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. Analysts expect that Tilray will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $7,188,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 789,000 shares of company stock worth $12,907,980. 3.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 99.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 4,730.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 2,868.9% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

