TOKPIE (TKP) One Day Volume Tops $292.00

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 29th. In the last week, TOKPIE has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $250,370.85 and $292.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKPIE coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000027 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000066 BTC.

TOKPIE Coin Profile

TKP is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars.

