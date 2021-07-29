Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 136 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 1.2% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% in the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $7.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $867.75. 8,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,746. The company has a 50 day moving average of $876.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $920.31. The stock has a market cap of $132.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,949 shares of company stock valued at $29,423,259. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

