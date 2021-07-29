Tompkins Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,289 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.64. The company had a trading volume of 354,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,707,598. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $217.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Mizuho reduced their target price on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $52.62 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Truist reduced their price objective on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

