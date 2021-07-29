Tompkins Financial Corp Has $7.89 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,219 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 1.3% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,616,206,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 40.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $871,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,967 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after acquiring an additional 714,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 22.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,792,000 after acquiring an additional 624,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $244.25. 78,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,756. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $191.64 and a 52-week high of $247.05. The company has a market capitalization of $182.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.45.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.68.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

