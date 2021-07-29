Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases 4,383 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,686,000 after buying an additional 2,454,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,063,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,395,000 after buying an additional 645,596 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,995,000 after buying an additional 2,469,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,137,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,761,000 after purchasing an additional 760,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,490 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.66. 69,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,900,629. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

