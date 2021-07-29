Tompkins Financial Corp Reduces Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $746,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,732,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWJ stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.87. 48,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,672. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $126.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.03.

