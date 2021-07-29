Tompkins Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $651,769,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,712,000 after acquiring an additional 945,119 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,649,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,331,000 after buying an additional 891,869 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,608,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,181,000 after buying an additional 666,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,521,000 after purchasing an additional 584,565 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,058. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $209.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $208.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.40.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

