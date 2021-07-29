Tornado Market Cap Hits $271,528.93 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One Tornado coin can now be bought for approximately $45.25 or 0.00113452 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tornado has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. Tornado has a market cap of $271,528.93 and $340,093.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00037155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00100943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00123399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,912.03 or 1.00057759 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002536 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.21 or 0.00792725 BTC.

Tornado Coin Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

