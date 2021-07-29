Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Receives $113.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toromont Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS TMTNF traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.09. 1,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of $52.58 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.06.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

