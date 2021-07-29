Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Short Interest Update

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Toto stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042. Toto has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $70.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.85.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Toto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Toto Company Profile

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing products worldwide. It offers sanitary ware, such as toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

