Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Short Interest Update

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of Toto stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042. Toto has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $70.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.85.
Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter.
Toto Company Profile
Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing products worldwide. It offers sanitary ware, such as toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.
See Also: retirement calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Toto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.