TownSquare Capital LLC Grows Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 56.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 344,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,865,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in AON by 7,161,633.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,391,000 after acquiring an additional 214,849 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 1,346.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after acquiring an additional 81,563 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AON by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,457,000 after acquiring an additional 114,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AON. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.31.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $262.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $265.20. The firm has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.73.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

