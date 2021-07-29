TownSquare Capital LLC Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

TownSquare Capital LLC cut its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 97.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PKI opened at $174.46 on Thursday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.46 and a 1 year high of $175.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

In related news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PKI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.38.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

