TownSquare Capital LLC Makes New $433,000 Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8,489.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842,651 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 52,735.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,896,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,266 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,378,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,022 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,912,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

NYSE CTVA opened at $42.82 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.