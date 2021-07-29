TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

In other news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JLL opened at $217.45 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.67 and a 1-year high of $217.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.83.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.