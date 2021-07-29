TownSquare Capital LLC Takes Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,560 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,360,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,063 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,587,168 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $460,997,000 after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,649,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,775 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,178,604 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $314,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,478 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $285,564,000 after acquiring an additional 105,971 shares in the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $44.51 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 33.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

