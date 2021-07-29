TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TCON. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

In related news, Director Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 6,545 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 14,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCON traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.84. 8,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,734. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.92. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $12.20.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

