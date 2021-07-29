TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,658 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.55% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5,758.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 320,406 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 87,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 36,273 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 40,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

NASDAQ:TCON opened at $3.83 on Thursday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $59.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Saundra L. Pelletier bought 6,545 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.