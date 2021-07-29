Traders Buy High Volume of Patterson-UTI Energy Call Options (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,002 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,720% compared to the typical daily volume of 71 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.69%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

