Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 660 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,038% compared to the average volume of 58 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in I-Mab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in I-Mab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in I-Mab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Get I-Mab alerts:

IMAB traded up $2.17 on Thursday, hitting $75.93. The company had a trading volume of 12,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,164. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.64. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 69.58 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMAB. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price target on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. I-Mab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.