Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 223,568 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,502% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,207 call options.

EPD stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.93. 73,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,938,945. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,372 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,695 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,261,000 after purchasing an additional 715,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,431,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,701,000 after acquiring an additional 648,108 shares in the last quarter. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

