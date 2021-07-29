Traders Purchase Large Volume of Dyadic International Call Options (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 19,844 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 14,491% compared to the typical volume of 136 call options.

In other Dyadic International news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $85,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $173,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,105 in the last quarter. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the 4th quarter valued at $583,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dyadic International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dyadic International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dyadic International by 12.2% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DYAI opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $93.68 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60. Dyadic International has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.19.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

