Traders Purchase Large Volume of Summit Materials Put Options (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 518 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 896% compared to the typical daily volume of 52 put options.
Summit Materials stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.79. 2,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.32. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,479,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,614,000 after buying an additional 122,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Summit Materials by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,245,000 after buying an additional 2,489,467 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 7.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,733,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,660,000 after buying an additional 382,980 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at $120,193,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 27.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,485,000 after purchasing an additional 596,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on SUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.
Summit Materials Company Profile
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
