Traders Purchase Large Volume of Summit Materials Put Options (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 518 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 896% compared to the typical daily volume of 52 put options.

Summit Materials stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.79. 2,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.32. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,479,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,614,000 after buying an additional 122,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Summit Materials by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,245,000 after buying an additional 2,489,467 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 7.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,733,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,660,000 after buying an additional 382,980 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at $120,193,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 27.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,485,000 after purchasing an additional 596,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

