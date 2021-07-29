Trainline (LON:TRN) PT Lowered to GBX 342 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 348 ($4.55) to GBX 342 ($4.47) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 519 ($6.78) to GBX 511 ($6.68) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 414.60 ($5.42).

Get Trainline alerts:

Shares of LON TRN opened at GBX 338.60 ($4.42) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 291.81. Trainline has a 1 year low of GBX 250.26 ($3.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 536.50 ($7.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

In other Trainline news, insider Brian McBride purchased 18,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £50,073.12 ($65,420.85). Also, insider Jennifer Duvalier purchased 4,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 438 ($5.72) per share, for a total transaction of £20,091.06 ($26,249.10).

About Trainline

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.