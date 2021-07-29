TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.91-0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $766-777 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $751.51 million.TransUnion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.630-$3.700 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded TransUnion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.79.

NYSE:TRU traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.73. 23,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $119.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.33.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $3,242,395.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,750 shares in the company, valued at $10,390,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,626 shares of company stock worth $4,244,145 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

