TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in TransUnion by 27.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 31.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.79.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,019.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $264,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,626 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,145 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TRU opened at $118.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $78.02 and a 12-month high of $119.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.33.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

