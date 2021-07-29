Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. Travel + Leisure updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.200-$3.300 EPS.

TNL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.31. 2,398,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,605. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

