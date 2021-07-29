Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

TSL opened at C$3.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$112.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68. Tree Island Steel has a 52-week low of C$1.98 and a 52-week high of C$4.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.85.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$66.84 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tree Island Steel will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

