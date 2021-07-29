Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 60.47% and a return on equity of 10.51%.

TRMT opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $47.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.94. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 15.79 and a current ratio of 15.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd.

Separately, Jonestrading lowered shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

