TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Price Target Cut to $46.00

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $39.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $51.66.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 25.10%. Analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

