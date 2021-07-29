Trifast (LON:TRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Trifast (LON:TRI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Trifast in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Trifast in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Trifast in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Trifast stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 142.50 ($1.86). The stock had a trading volume of 290,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Trifast has a fifty-two week low of GBX 96.60 ($1.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 170 ($2.22). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 143.46. The stock has a market cap of £193.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Trifast’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%.

About Trifast

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

