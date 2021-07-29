Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $852.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will post sales of $852.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $778.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $907.36 million. Trip.com Group reported sales of $448.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.98 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

NASDAQ TCOM traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.99. 12,421,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,941,856. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.29. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $45.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597,777 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,750 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,875 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,959,000. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

