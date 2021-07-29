Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) Announces GBX 1.60 Dividend

Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BBOX stock opened at GBX 207 ($2.70) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 200.98. The stock has a market cap of £3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 147.94 ($1.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 211 ($2.76).

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

