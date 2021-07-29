Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) Announces GBX 1.60 Dividend

Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BBOX stock opened at GBX 207 ($2.70) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 200.98. The stock has a market cap of £3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 147.94 ($1.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 211 ($2.76).
Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.