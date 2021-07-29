Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Announces $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.

Triton International has a dividend payout ratio of 28.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Triton International to earn $8.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Get Triton International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRTN opened at $50.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Triton International has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $61.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.22.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. Triton International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $369.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Triton International will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Triton International news, Director Claude Germain sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $81,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $94,215.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,721 shares in the company, valued at $479,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Triton International in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.