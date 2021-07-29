True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 79.7% from the June 30th total of 107,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.3 days.

Shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

Get True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TUERF shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.