Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 391,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 256,515 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 112,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 25,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,191,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,891,000 after purchasing an additional 119,501 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.53. 78,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,751,552. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.