Truist Securiti Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Stryker in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.35 EPS.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.79.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $268.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Stryker has a twelve month low of $185.20 and a twelve month high of $275.15. The company has a market capitalization of $101.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,799,885,000 after buying an additional 58,099 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $811,698,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $784,551,000 after buying an additional 216,709 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $659,171,000 after buying an additional 132,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,473,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $602,602,000 after buying an additional 38,130 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

