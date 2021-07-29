Truist Securiti Weighs in on Penn Virginia Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Penn Virginia in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.10.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Shares of Penn Virginia stock opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $691.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.74. Penn Virginia has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $88.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.10 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAC. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Penn Virginia by 947.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 243,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 220,238 shares during the period. Lasry Marc bought a new position in Penn Virginia in the first quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Penn Virginia by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,421,000 after acquiring an additional 130,157 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 433.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 101,067 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 662.3% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 96,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 83,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

