Truist Securities Raises Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $275.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target upped by Truist Securities from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SYK. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $280.13.

NYSE:SYK opened at $268.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. Stryker has a 52 week low of $185.20 and a 52 week high of $275.15. The company has a market cap of $101.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.5% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

