Truist Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Truist Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $61.10 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an in-line rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.65.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $61.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.67. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $695,266.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,300,077.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,494 in the last ninety days. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGI. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

