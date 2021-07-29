TrustToken (TRU) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $529,282.00

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 29th. TrustToken has a market capitalization of $50.87 million and $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrustToken has traded up 45.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00047480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.19 or 0.00769674 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

About TrustToken

TrustToken is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. TrustToken’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustToken’s official website is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrustToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

