TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MEDS. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded TRxADE HEALTH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

MEDS opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80. TRxADE HEALTH has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a negative return on equity of 35.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) by 176.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.37% of TRxADE HEALTH worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

