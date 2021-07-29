TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. TTM Technologies updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.310-$0.370 EPS.

TTMI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 19,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,044. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52.

TTMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.18.

In other news, COO Philip Titterton sold 6,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $97,845.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,857.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $38,111.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,577 shares of company stock valued at $403,136. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

