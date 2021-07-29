Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 161.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 415.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 67,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $332.10 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $334.10. The stock has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.27, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.39.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,475,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total value of $600,738.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,466.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,425 shares of company stock worth $5,469,494. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

