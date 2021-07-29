Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 74.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 52,773 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.06% of InterDigital worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in InterDigital by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,746,000 after buying an additional 85,392 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in InterDigital by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 21,339 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in InterDigital by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 289,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,350,000 after buying an additional 215,185 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in InterDigital by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $90,398.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $65.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $85.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.93.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.97 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.22%.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

